Gen Z Are More Likely To Negotiate Their Starting Salary — Here’s Why

More than half of Gen Z workers aren’t afraid to ask for more money when they’re offered a job, and it’s paying off. The reasons? This generation is entering the workforce with stronger expectations and more willingness to speak up early in their careers.

According to the 2025 Salary Negotiation & Expectations Survey from Resume Genius, 55% of Gen Z employees negotiated their starting salary. That’s higher than any other generation. By comparison, 48% of millennials negotiated, and only 42% of Gen X and baby boomers did the same.

Furthermore, Gen Z workers who negotiated were more likely to walk away with better offers. GOBankingRates detailed other findings from the study, and what that means for the generation.

Gen Z Knows What They Want and Expects To Be Heard

Of the Gen Z workers who negotiated, 44% received a higher offer than what they were first given. That’s more than millennials (37%) and Gen X and boomers (33%).

Even when negotiations didn’t go exactly as planned, there was still improvement: 79% said their offer increased in some way. In fact, Gen Z was the most likely generation to have their salary request matched at 28%, slightly ahead of millennials (25%), boomers (23%) and Gen X (21%) [1]. However, 16% of Gen Z workers also reported getting a lower counteroffer.

Gen Z are also more likely to expect larger raises even without a promotion. On average, they anticipate a 10% raise each year, compared to 9% for millennials, 8% for Gen X and 7% for boomers.

The Majority of Gen Z Has Regrets After Negotiating

Even though Gen Z are more likely to negotiate, they’re also the most likely to say they wish they had done more. Sixty-five percent of Gen Z workers said they regret how they handled their salary talks, which is more than any other group surveyed.

Only 10% of Gen Z said they negotiated well and got exactly what they hoped for. That’s the lowest satisfaction rate of all generations. By comparison, 19% of boomers said they got what they wanted, followed by 14% of millennials and 13% of Gen X.

