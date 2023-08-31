Gen Z and Crypto: Will There Be a Breakthrough in Worldwide Adoption?

In a world where digital currencies and blockchain technology are gaining momentum, the emergence of Generation Z (Gen Z) as a driving force behind cryptocurrency adoption is nothing short of fascinating. To shed light on this intriguing phenomenon, we had the privilege of speaking with Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. With her extensive experience and insights, Gracy provides us with valuable perspectives on the evolving relationship between Gen Z and cryptocurrencies.

What unique characteristics of Gen Z do you think make them more likely to embrace and drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale?

Zoomers' comfort with technology and exposure to financial crises are driving their interest in cryptocurrencies. A whopping 93% of copy traders — of which Gen Z made up at least half — involved in futures trading and 82% in spot trading have made profits, which speaks volumes about the market's potential.

In your opinion, what role can Gen Z play in overcoming the entry barriers that have hindered widespread cryptocurrency adoption so far?

This generation is quite tech-savvy, which could be the key to simplifying crypto. With 23% less time spent on exchanges due to copy trading, they're already streamlining the process. Their knack for sharing information on social media might also break down entry barriers.

What are some key challenges that cryptocurrencies need to address to gain traction among Gen Z and eventually achieve worldwide adoption?

Cryptocurrencies need to address volatility, user-friendliness, and regulatory uncertainties to capture Gen Z's attention. Our copy trading stats show that their profitability rate indicates their interest but also underlines the need for a stable environment.

How can the cryptocurrency community and industry effectively engage with Gen Z to educate and empower them about the benefits and risks of participating in the crypto space?

Zoomers' inclination towards influencing and social media is where the crypto community can step in. By providing educational content and collaborating with influencers, The Fidelity Investments 2022 Investor Insights Study reveals that 56% of Generation Z and Millennials turn to social media influencers for investment advice, while a 2021 survey by Fool.com found that 91% of Generation Z respondents rely on social media as their primary source of investing information.

What strategies do you believe would encourage Gen Z to consider cryptocurrencies not just as speculative investments but as practical tools for financial inclusion and empowerment?

First and foremost, they need to see crypto as more than just a gamble. With a cumulative gain of over 74 million USDT among copy traders, they're clearly onto something. Practical applications like borderless transactions and financial inclusion would likely appeal to them.

Do you think cryptocurrencies' decentralized and borderless nature resonates with Gen Z's global perspective? How can this alignment drive adoption beyond geographical boundaries?

Gen Z's global outlook aligns perfectly with crypto's decentralized nature. Considering that Western Europe accounts for 31% and African users have shown the most interest in our copy trading stats, it's clear that they're looking beyond geographical boundaries.

Given the fast-paced nature of both technology and Gen Z's preferences, how do you envision the evolution of cryptocurrency adoption and usage over the next decade?

Over the next decade, Zoomers could begin to integrate cryptocurrencies into their financial routines. With a preference for spot trading holds of 2-3 days, their approach could reshape how we perceive crypto trading. Technology changes too fast to predict, with WorldCoin and various new concepts of blockchain usage being presented daily. The only certainty is that blockchain will eventually be the backbone of our daily life.

How can the crypto community collaborate with Gen Z to develop user-friendly and intuitive platforms that cater to their preferences while ensuring a seamless and secure experience?

After looking at the research, I believe that younger crypto users, who grow up with the increasing adoption of crypto, will play a vital role in promoting crypto adoption. To that end, we’re encouraging the world to follow the crypto wave with our “Blockchain4Youth” program.

It's all about tapping into Gen Z's digital prowess and unique preferences. The crypto community should start by actively involving them in the design process – gathering their insights and preferences right from the start. Since Gen Z values user-friendly experiences, the platforms should have a sleek and intuitive interface, resembling the apps they're already comfortable with.

However, security can't be compromised. The platforms must implement the latest encryption and authentication methods to ensure data privacy. And let's not forget education. Gen Z is eager to learn, so the crypto community should offer easy-to-digest educational content – maybe through interactive videos or bite-sized tutorials.

Ultimately, it's a collaboration where both sides contribute – Gen Z's preferences and the crypto community's expertise. This way, we can develop platforms that resonate with them while keeping their data safe and transactions seamless.

The concept of financial sovereignty is often associated with cryptocurrencies. How do you think Gen Z's desire for independence and self-determination aligns with the principles of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its potential for global adoption?

Zoomers crave independence, which aligns well with the principles of DeFi. They are inclined to share experiences on social media, so they can drive the adoption of platforms that offer control over financial decisions.

Do you believe that Gen Z's inclination towards sustainability and social responsibility can influence the development and adoption of eco-friendly and socially conscious cryptocurrency projects?

Gen Z's focus on sustainability aligns with crypto projects that prioritize these values. With platforms like Twitter Spaces bringing users together, these forums could result in more sustainable and responsible approaches.

What steps can be taken to ensure that Gen Z's enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies is sustained over the long term, fostering a lasting impact on the global financial landscape?

The role Zoomers can play in shaping the financial landscape could be significant — and by showcasing crypto's potential for financial empowerment and positive societal impact, we can keep them engaged in the long term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.