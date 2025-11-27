GEN vs. TT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Gen Digital (GEN) or Trane Technologies (TT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Gen Digital has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Trane Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GEN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TT has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

GEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.35, while TT has a forward P/E of 32.23. We also note that GEN has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42.

Another notable valuation metric for GEN is its P/B ratio of 6.58. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TT has a P/B of 11.15.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GEN's Value grade of A and TT's Value grade of C.

GEN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GEN is the superior option right now.

