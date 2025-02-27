GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

GEN Restaurant Group will discuss 2024 financial results in a March 6 conference call, featuring CEO David Kim.

$GENK Insider Trading Activity

$GENK insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WOOK JIN KIM (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 21,777 shares for an estimated $172,103 and 0 sales.

$GENK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $GENK stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Tom Croal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.





Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-825-9789





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180





Conference ID: 10196747





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live via webcast



here



and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.genkoreanbbq.com



.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 13, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 10196747







About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.









​​​​​​



GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to more than 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information,



GenKoreanBBQ.com



and follow the brand on



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Cody Slach and Cody Cree





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







GENK@gateway-grp.com









Media Relations Contact:







Zach Kadletz and Jade Bolton





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







GENK@gateway-grp.com





