GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

GEN Restaurant Group will discuss Q1 2025 financial results in a conference call on May 13, 2025.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The call will include Chairman and CEO David Kim and CFO Tom Croal, followed by a Q&A session. Interested participants are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes early, and the call will be accessible via a live webcast and for replay afterward. GEN Korean BBQ, founded in 2011, operates over 40 locations across the United States, offering a unique dining experience where guests grill their own food at the table, featuring a diverse menu of Korean and Korean-American dishes.

GEN Restaurant Group is set to report its financial results for the first quarter, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming conference call will be led by key executives, including the CEO and CFO, demonstrating a commitment to direct communication with stakeholders.

GEN Korean BBQ continues to grow, with over 40 locations, highlighting the brand's success and expansion in the U.S. market.

The press release does not provide any financial results or performance indicators, which may lead to concerns about the company's financial health or recent performance.



The upcoming conference call might be a response to previous underperformance, indicating that management feels the need to address potentially negative trends publicly.



The lack of prior guidance or context regarding the financial outlook raises uncertainties among investors about future performance.

What is the date of the upcoming GEN Restaurant Group conference call?

The conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Who will be hosting the GEN Restaurant Group conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO David Kim and CFO Tom Croal.

How can I listen to the GEN Restaurant Group conference call?

You can listen live via webcast or dial in using the provided numbers.

What financial results will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

When will the conference call be available for replay?

A replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 13, 2025, through May 20, 2025.

$GENK Insider Trading Activity

$GENK insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WOOK JIN KIM (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 21,777 shares for an estimated $172,103 and 0 sales.

$GENK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $GENK stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Tom Croal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.





Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-825-9789





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180





Conference ID: 10199261





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live via webcast



here



and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.genkoreanbbq.com



.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 20, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 10199261







About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.







GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population.



GenKoreanBBQ.com



and follow the brand on



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Cody Slach





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







GENK@gateway-grp.com









Media Relations Contact:







Zach Kadletz and Jade Bolton





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







GENK@gateway-grp.com





