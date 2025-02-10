GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Expands Presence with New Korean BBQ Location in San Antonio, Texas

GEN Restaurant Group opened a new GEN Korean BBQ location in San Antonio, Texas, continuing its expansion efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has announced the opening of a new location for GEN Korean BBQ in San Antonio, Texas, which took place on January 31, 2025. This marks the third restaurant to open in January, following openings in Edison, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida. CEO David Kim noted that the choice to expand into San Antonio was driven by the success of their existing Texas restaurants and a commitment to growth in the state. The restaurant features a unique “grill at your table” experience, appealing to the city's rich barbecue culture. Located in the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, the San Antonio GEN Korean BBQ will operate daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The company has grown significantly since its founding in 2011 and aims to continue its expansion throughout 2025.

Potential Positives

GEN Restaurant Group has successfully opened its new restaurant location in San Antonio, Texas, marking its sixth Texas location and demonstrating growth within a strong market.

The opening of three new locations in January indicates a robust expansion strategy and positive momentum for the Company at the beginning of 2025.

GEN Korean BBQ's unique "grill at your table" dining experience aligns with San Antonio's rich food culture, potentially attracting a wide customer base in the new market.

The brand's expansion to over 40 company-owned locations highlights its position as one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the U.S., which can enhance brand recognition and loyalty.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new restaurant location may imply increased competition in an already saturated casual dining market, which could strain resources and impact overall profitability.

Forward-looking statements create uncertainty and highlight potential risks, suggesting that the company's optimistic outlook may not be guaranteed and could lead to disappointment for investors or stakeholders.

The extensive reliance on new openings as a growth strategy may pose a risk if the expected consumer interest and traffic do not materialize, indicating potential vulnerability in economic downturns or shifts in consumer preferences.

FAQ

Where is the new GEN Korean BBQ location in Texas?

The new GEN Korean BBQ location is in Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, San Antonio, TX.

When did the San Antonio restaurant open?

The San Antonio GEN Korean BBQ restaurant opened on January 31, 2025.

What makes GEN Korean BBQ unique?

GEN Korean BBQ features a signature "grill at your table" experience for an interactive dining adventure.

How many locations does GEN Korean BBQ have?

GEN Korean BBQ has over 40 company-owned locations across the United States.

What are the operating hours for the San Antonio location?

The San Antonio location is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GENK Insider Trading Activity

$GENK insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WOOK JIN KIM (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 21,777 shares for an estimated $172,103 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GENK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $GENK stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of



GEN Korean BBQ



, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced a new restaurant location in San Antonio, Texas, which opened on January 31, 2025. This marks the Company’s third new opening in January, following successful additions in Edison, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida.





“Opening a sixth Texas location in a new market was a natural choice for GEN given the strong performance of our existing Texas locations and desire to continue building momentum across the state,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “We are proud to have started the year on a strong note with three successful openings in January and look forward to continuing our expansion plans throughout 2025.”





San Antonio is widely recognized for its rich and diverse food culture, particularly its deep-rooted love for barbecue. GEN’s signature “grill at your table” experience brings a fresh and engaging take on this tradition, offerings guests an immersive and modern approach to Korean BBQ.





GEN Korean BBQ in San Antonio, Texas, is located in the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, 11745 W Interstate 10, Suite 414, San Antonio, TX 78230, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.





For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:



www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations



.







About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.









​​



GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to more than 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit



GenKoreanBBQ.com



and follow the brand on



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may”, and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.







Investor Relations Contact:







Cody Slach and Cody Cree





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







GENK@gateway-grp.com









Media Relations Contact:







Zach Kadletz and Jade Bolton





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







GENK@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.