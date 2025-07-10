GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Expands Presence with New GEN Korean BBQ Location in Waco, Texas

GEN Restaurant Group announces the opening of its eighth Texas location, GEN Korean BBQ, in Waco, Texas.

Quiver AI Summary

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. announced the opening of its new GEN Korean BBQ location in Waco, Texas, marking the company's eighth restaurant launch in 2025. CEO David Kim highlighted that this expansion reflects the company's strong performance in Texas and aligns with their growth goals for the year. The new Waco restaurant is strategically located near cultural landmarks and Baylor University, attracting a diverse customer base. It offers a unique dining experience where guests can grill their meals at the table. The Waco location operates from 11:00 am to 10:30 pm during the week and until 11:00 pm on weekends. For additional details on GEN Korean BBQ's locations, individuals can visit their website.

Potential Positives

GEN Restaurant Group is continuing its expansion with the opening of its 8th new restaurant in 2025, showcasing strong growth and fulfilling its expansion goals.

The new location in Waco, Texas, targets a diverse demographic, particularly benefiting from proximity to Baylor University, which could increase foot traffic and customer engagement.

The brand is one of the largest Asian casual dining concepts in the U.S., indicating strong market presence and brand recognition.

The unique dining experience offered by GEN Korean BBQ, where customers grill their own food, sets it apart from competitors, potentially attracting more customers seeking an interactive dining experience.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of financial performance or revenue generation which may raise concerns about the sustainability and profitability of the rapid expansion.

The focus on expansion in Texas without mentioning any new markets outside of this state could indicate a lack of diversification in growth strategy.

While the press release emphasizes expansion, there is no information on how this will be financed or its potential impact on the company's financial stability.

FAQ

Where is the new GEN Korean BBQ located in Texas?

The new GEN Korean BBQ is located at 2412 Creekview Dr., Suite 100, Waco, TX 76711.

What are the opening hours for GEN Korean BBQ Waco?

The Waco location is open from 11:00 am to 10:30 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

How many new restaurants has GEN opened in 2025?

GEN Restaurant Group has opened 8 new restaurants in 2025.

What is unique about the GEN Korean BBQ dining experience?

GEN offers a "grill at your table" experience where guests serve as their own chefs.

What type of cuisine does GEN Korean BBQ serve?

GEN Korean BBQ serves traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats and mixed vegetables.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GENK Insider Trading Activity

$GENK insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL COWAN purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $99,000

THOMAS CROAL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $8,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GENK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GENK stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GENK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GENK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GENK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GENK forecast page.

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of



GEN Korean BBQ



, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the opening of its Waco, Texas location. This opening represents the Company’s 8



th



new restaurant in 2025.





“Continuing our expansion in Texas is a result of our strong performance throughout Texas and an indicator of our steady progress on our 2025 expansion goals,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Sharing the GEN all-inclusive, value focused experience with more communities throughout Texas is a priority in our growth plan.”





Waco has multiple sites of historical and cultural interest attracting tourists and residents alike. The location’s proximity to Baylor University allows it to reach a wide variety of community members in our age demographic.





The new GEN Korean BBQ in Waco, Texas is located at 2412 Creekview Dr., Suite 100, Waco, TX 76711 and is open from 11:00 am to 10:30 pm on Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.





For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:



www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations









About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.









​​



GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit



GenKoreanBBQ.com



and follow the brand on



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tom Croal





GEN Restaurant Group, Inc





1-562-365-2089





investor@genbbqoffice.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.