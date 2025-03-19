GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Expands Presence with New GEN Korean BBQ Location in Austin, Texas

GEN Restaurant Group announces a new GEN Korean BBQ location in Austin, Texas, expanding its presence across the state.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has announced the opening of a new GEN Korean BBQ restaurant in Austin, Texas, which took place on March 12, 2025. This expansion marks GEN's growth in Texas, where it now operates in all four major metropolitan areas, capitalizing on the state's strong demand for innovative dining experiences. Austin, known for its vibrant food scene, is considered an ideal location for the brand, especially following its recent opening in Pflugerville in October 2024. The new restaurant is situated in The Linc Shopping Center and is open daily. Established in 2011, GEN Korean BBQ offers a unique dining experience featuring customers grilling their own food at the table, with a menu that includes traditional Korean and Korean-American dishes.

GEN Restaurant Group is expanding its footprint by opening a new location in Austin, Texas, a key foodie destination, which can enhance brand visibility and customer base.

The new Austin location marks GEN's achievement of operating in all four major metropolitan areas of Texas, highlighting significant market penetration and growth strategy.

GEN Korean BBQ's unique dining experience, featuring "grill at your table," positions the brand favorably in a competitive market, appealing to a diverse customer segment.

The announcement of a new restaurant location may not significantly indicate financial success or profitability, as the opening of new locations can lead to increased operational costs and potential financial strain.

The press release lacks specific information on the company's financial performance or metrics related to previous expansions, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of growth.

While the expansion into Austin is presented positively, it may suggest over-reliance on market demand in Texas without addressing the potential competition in the region, which could impact future performance.

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of





GEN Korean BBQ





, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced a new restaurant location in Austin, Texas, which opened on March 12, 2025.





“We are making strong progress in expanding across the state of Texas,” said David Kim, Chief Executive Officer of GEN. “Texas presents tremendous opportunities for growth, and we’re excited to now operate locations in each of the four major metropolitan areas of Texas and capitalize on our previous success in the market.”





Austin is widely regarded as one of America’s top foodie destinations making it an ideal location for a new GEN location. GEN’s expansion into the city—along with its Pflugerville opening in October 2024—underscores its commitment to key markets with high demand for innovative dining experiences.





The new GEN Korean BBQ in Austin, Texas, is located in The Linc Shopping Center, 6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78752, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.





For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:





www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations





.











About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.









​​



GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit





GenKoreanBBQ.com





and follow the brand on





Facebook





and





Instagram





.







Investor Relations Contact:







Cody Slach and Cody Cree





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860









GENK@gateway-grp.com











Media Relations Contact:







Zach Kadletz and Jade Bolton





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860









GENK@gateway-grp.com







