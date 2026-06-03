Markets
GENK

GEN Restaurant Group Appoints Luke A. Hewko As Chief Financial Officer

June 03, 2026 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK), owner and operator of GEN Korean BBQ, on Wednesday said it has appointed Luke A. Hewko as chief financial officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer, effective June 1, 2026, succeeding Thomas V. Croal, who is retiring.

The company said Hewko joins as GEN expands beyond its restaurant business into consumer packaged goods, retail, and e-commerce, bringing experience in building the financial systems and controls needed to support growth across multiple channels.

Hewko most recently served as chief financial officer of Westcliff Technologies, Inc., where he built the finance function and led the company through the sale of its assets to Bitcoin Depot Inc.

On Tuesday, GEN Restaurant shares closed at $2.09, up 12.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GENK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.