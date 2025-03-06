GEN RESTAURANT Earnings Results: $GENK Reports Quarterly Earnings

GEN RESTAURANT ($GENK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $54,650,000, beating estimates of $50,766,756 by $3,883,244.

GEN RESTAURANT Insider Trading Activity

GEN RESTAURANT insiders have traded $GENK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GENK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WOOK JIN KIM (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 21,777 shares for an estimated $172,103 and 0 sales.

GEN RESTAURANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of GEN RESTAURANT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

