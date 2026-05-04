Gen Digital to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Gen Digital GEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 7, after market close.

GEN expects non-GAAP revenues in the band of $1.24-$1.26 billion for the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating 22.7% year-over-year growth.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Gen Digital expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 64-66 cents per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 10.2%. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

GEN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%.

Gen Digital Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gen Digital Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gen Digital Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Gen Digital is expected to gain from sustained demand for cybersecurity, identity protection and financial safety solutions due to the rapid rise in cyber threats, particularly AI-enabled scams. The emergence of cyber safety and financial wellness is also a tailwind for Gen Digital in the to-be-reported quarter.

Traction in Gen Digital’s unified AI-driven platform, combining data from security, identity and financial behavior and innovation in higher-tier subscriptions like Norton 360 and strong momentum in MoneyLion, will further reinforce monetization tailwinds in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Momentum in the quarter is likely to have been supported by the AI-powered Genie Scam Protection feature, Norton Deepfake Detection and Norton Neo. An increase in client bookings, supported by strong retention, international expansion and strategic partnerships, is likely to have aided top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.

Robust demand for identity theft protection solutions, dark web monitoring, social media monitoring, stolen wallet assistant and ID restoration is expected to have been positive for the quarter under review. However, Gen Digital is also facing some near-term headwinds. Weak consumer sentiment could impact discretionary spending on subscriptions.

GEN’s continuous investment in AI, R&D and infrastructure to stay ahead, pressuring margins. The integration of new businesses like MoneyLion introduces execution risks, especially in aligning customer experience and realizing cross-selling synergies. However, GEN’s efforts to innovate make it a strong long-term investment choice.

Earnings Whispers for GEN Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for GEN this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (65 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate 65 cents per share), is +0.52%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: GEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 118.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco Systems’ third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 8.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Audioeye’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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