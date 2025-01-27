Gen Digital to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Gen Digital Inc. GEN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 30, after market close.



GEN expects fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP revenues of $980-$990 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $985.7 million, indicating 3.4% year-over-year growth.



For the fiscal third quarter, Gen Digital expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 54-56 cents per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 55 cents per share, unchanged for the past 60 days, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 12.2%.



In the trailing four quarters, GEN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once, missed once and matched twice, with the negative average surprise being 0.02%.

Factors to Consider for GEN

Gen Digital’s performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 is likely to have benefited from the rising demand for cybersecurity products, spurred by a dramatic increase in global hacking incidents. The company’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch solutions that address security, identity and privacy needs is expected to have added more clients in the to-be-reported quarter. In the second quarter, Gen Digital’s average direct paying customers count increased by 400,000 to an impressive 39.7 million.



Gen Digital’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from the rise in the demand for cybersecurity-related products, driven by a massive increase in global hacking events. GEN’s persistent effort to offer innovative solutions that meet the consumer needs for security, identity and privacy is enabling the company to gain new clients.



The launch of Norton Small Business Premium, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution with 24/7 tech support, financial monitoring and social media monitoring, is likely to have boosted sales in the upcoming quarter. Our third-quarter estimate for Gen Digital’s Consumer Security segment’s revenues is pegged at $621.1 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. Our estimate of $351.9 million for the Identity and Information Protection division implies growth of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Robust demand for identity theft protection solutions, dark web monitoring, social media monitoring, stolen wallet assistant and ID restoration is expected to have been positive for the quarter under review. An increase in client bookings, supported by strong retention, international expansion and strategic partnerships is likely to have aided top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.



Nonetheless, GEN’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to be impacted by the decline in IT spending. The combination of persistently high interest rates and continuing inflation is expected to have affected consumer spending. Additionally, enterprises are deferring their substantial IT investments due to a faltering global economy, which is compounded by ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

What Our Proven Model Says for GEN’s Q3 Earnings

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



GEN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

