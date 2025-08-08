Gen Digital Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Gen Digital Inc. GEN reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Gen Digital reported non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The figure improved 20.8% year over year. In the fiscal first quarter, the bottom line also surpassed the management's guidance of 59 cents and 61 cents.

In the trailing four quarters, GEN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice, while matching once, delivering an average surprise of 2.55%.

Gen Digital’s first-quarter non-GAAP revenues increased 30.3% year over year, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4%. The strong revenue growth was due to escalating AI-powered scams, ransomware, and impersonation threats fueling demand for Gen Digital’s AI-driven cyber safety solutions, including Genie Scam Protection.

Furthermore, GEN’s investment in AI has significantly improved product efficacy, enhancing monetization opportunities and lifetime customer value. The acquisition of MoneyLion has expanded GEN’s Total Addressable Market into financial wellness.

Gen Digital Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gen Digital Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gen Digital Inc. Quote

GEN’s Q1 Top-Line Details

Robust growth in Gen Digital’s top line can be attributed to the increase in the Cyber Safety revenues, which comprise the Direct Customer revenues and the Partner revenues.

Gen Digital’s Cyber Safety revenues amounted to $869 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 11.4% year over year. Revenues of its Trust-Based Solutions segment increased 109.7% to $388 million. Direct Customer revenues rose 25.4% year over year to $1.07 billion, and Partner revenues improved 67.3% to $189 million.

The direct monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to $7.25 compared with the year-ago quarter’s ARPU of $7.23 while declining from the previous quarter’s $7.27.

The quarterly bookings advanced 31.7% year over year to $1.202 billion.

Gen Digital’s average direct customer count increased to 40.6 million from 39.3 million in the year-ago quarter and 40.4 million in the previous quarter.

GEN’s customer retention rate was 78%, unchanged from the year-ago quarter and previous quarter.

GEN’s Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross profit grew 26.9% year over year to $1.06 billion in the first quarter. However, the gross margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) to 84.1%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $407 million, up 51% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses declined 450 bps year over year to 32.4%.

The non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $650 million, up 15% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin was 52%, down 600 bps year over year.

Gen Digital’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Gen Digital exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $828 million, down from $1.006 billion in the previous quarter. The long-term debt was $8.963 billion, up from $8.335 billion in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $409 million and $405 million, respectively.

Gen Digital paid out $82 million in dividends during the first quarter, paid debt worth $191 million and repurchased shares of $134 million.

Gen Digital Revises Guidance for 2026

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Gen Digital anticipates revenues between $1.18 billion and $1.21 billion. The company projects non-GAAP earnings between 60 cents and 62 cents in the fiscal second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and non-GAAP earnings is currently pegged at $1.18 billion and 62 cents per share, respectively.

For fiscal 2026, Gen Digital now projects revenues in the band of $4.8-$4.9 billion, up from the previously guided range of $4.7-$4.8 billion. It now anticipates earnings per share between $2.49 and $2.56, up from the previously guided range of $2.56-$2.54. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues and non-GAAP earnings is currently pinned at $4.78 billion and $2.49, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Alkami Technology ALKT, Arista Networks ANET and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While ANET and ALKT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, APH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alkami Technology shares have lost 34.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alkami Technology’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, implying growth of 51.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Arista Networks shares have lost 11.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.66%.

Amphenol shares have gained 45.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $2.69 per share in the past seven days, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.33%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.