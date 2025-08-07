Markets
GEN

Gen Digital Posts Higher Revenue With Lower Profit In Q1

August 07, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), a provider in cybersecurity and digital privacy, Thursday reported a 30 percent increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, though net income declined year over year.

For the quarter ended July 4, 2025, net revenue rose to $1.26 billion from $965 million in the same period last year. Operating income grew to $446 million from $417 million, reflecting strong gross profit performance of $990 million, up from $775 million in the prior-year quarter.

Despite the revenue surge, net income declined to $135 million from $181 million a year ago, primarily due to higher operating expenses and a significant increase in income tax expense. Earnings per share dropped to $0.22 from $0.29 on both a basic and diluted basis.

GEN closed Thursday's trading at $28.27 down $0.42 or 1.46 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.