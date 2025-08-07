Gen Digital Posts Higher Revenue With Lower Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), a provider in cybersecurity and digital privacy, Thursday reported a 30 percent increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, though net income declined year over year.

For the quarter ended July 4, 2025, net revenue rose to $1.26 billion from $965 million in the same period last year. Operating income grew to $446 million from $417 million, reflecting strong gross profit performance of $990 million, up from $775 million in the prior-year quarter.

Despite the revenue surge, net income declined to $135 million from $181 million a year ago, primarily due to higher operating expenses and a significant increase in income tax expense. Earnings per share dropped to $0.22 from $0.29 on both a basic and diluted basis.

GEN closed Thursday's trading at $28.27 down $0.42 or 1.46 percent on the Nasdaq.

