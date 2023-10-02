Gen Digital owes Columbia $481 mln in US patent fight, judge says

By Blake Brittain

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that software company Gen Digital GEN.O, formerly known as NortonLifeLock, owes New York's Columbia University nearly $481.3 million in a patent lawsuit over cybersecurity technology, more than doubling a jury's award for the school from last year.

U.S. District Judge Hannah Lauck said in a final judgment issued on Saturday that Columbia's $185 million jury verdict should be multiplied after Gen Digital had willfully infringed the patents with its antivirus software and other security products.

Lauck also held Gen Digital's former attorneys from law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in contempt for failing to comply with a court order to disclose communications from an unfavorable witness whom the firm kept from testifying at trial.

Columbia said in a court filing that Gen Digital and Quinn Emanuel made false statements about former Gen Digital executive Marc Dacier's willingness to testify after he told the university that he had first-hand knowledge of facts relevant to its case.

The school also accused Gen Digital of other litigation misconduct including an "exceptional pattern of meritless arguments."

Lauck said that her sanction included a "negative inference of egregiousness regarding any unproduced communications" for the purposes of Columbia's enhanced-damages request.

Opinions setting out Lauck's reasoning for the decisions were filed under seal. Columbia had asked for increased damages based on Gen Digital's alleged misconduct and willful infringement.

A spokesperson for Gen Digital said on Monday that the company strongly disagrees with the judgment and will appeal.

A spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel said the firm disagrees with the decision and will have a legal response "in due course." The firm previously told the court it had complied with its order.

A spokesperson for Columbia declined to comment.

Columbia sued Gen Digital in the Richmond, Virginia, court in 2013, accusing the company of infringing six patents related to intrusion-detection systems.

A jury said last year that the company infringed the two Columbia patents that remained in the case and awarded the school $185 million in damages. The jury also ruled that two Columbia professors should be listed as inventors on a Gen Digital patent related to decoy technology for baiting viruses.

Lauck said in a final judgment on Saturday that Columbia should receive $481 million in total damages, 2.6 times the jury's original award.

Lauck also ordered Gen Digital to pay attorneys' fees related to "post-remand litigation misconduct."

The case is The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York v. Gen Digital Inc, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 3:313-cv-00808.

For Columbia: Garrard Beeney and Dustin Guzior of Sullivan & Cromwell; Dana McDaniel and John Erbach from Spotts Fain

For Gen Digital: Doug Lumish of Latham & Watkins; and Dabney Carr of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

