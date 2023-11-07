News & Insights

Gen Digital Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

November 07, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $149 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $948 million from $748 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $149 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $948 Mln vs. $748 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $950 to $960 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.810 to $3.835 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $1.95 to $2.00

