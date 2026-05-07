Gen Digital Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $512 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $142 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.0% to $1.283 billion from $1.010 billion last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $512 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.283 Bln vs. $1.010 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.68 To $ 0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.300 B To $ 1.325 B

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