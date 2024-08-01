News & Insights

Gen Digital Inc. Q1 Profit Inline With Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) reported earnings for first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $181 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $335 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $965 million from $943 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $181 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $965 Mln vs. $943 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $965 to $975 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.17 to $2.23 Full year revenue guidance: $3,890 to $3,930 Mln

