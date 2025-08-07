Gen Digital Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) released a profit for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $135 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $398 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.3% to $1.257 billion from $965 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $135 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.257 Bln vs. $965 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.180 - $ $1,210 Bn

The company raises FY26 Revenue guidance to $4.800 Bln - $4.900 Bln from $4.700 Bln - $4.800 Bln

The company also raises FY26 EPS to $2.49 to $2.56 from prior guidance of $2.46 to $2.54

