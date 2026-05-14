Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (GENVR) Price Target Increased by 43.42% to 0.91

The average one-year price target for Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (NasdaqGM:GENVR) has been revised to $0.91 / share. This is an increase of 43.42% from the prior estimate of $0.63 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.67 to a high of $1.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from the latest reported closing price of $0.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 23.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENVR is 0.05%, an increase of 43.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 7,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 761K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 77.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 627K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 21.11% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 623K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 41.97% over the last quarter.

Bracebridge Capital holds 579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares , representing a decrease of 44.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 74.10% over the last quarter.

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