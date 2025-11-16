Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (GENVR) Price Target Increased by 20.10% to 6.51

The average one-year price target for Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (NasdaqGM:GENVR) has been revised to $6.51 / share. This is an increase of 20.10% from the prior estimate of $5.42 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.97 to a high of $9.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.41% from the latest reported closing price of $5.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENVR is 0.08%, an increase of 135.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.40% to 6,996K shares. The put/call ratio of GENVR is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bracebridge Capital holds 836K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 74.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 258.44% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 719K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 63.16% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 623K shares.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 542K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 496K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 2.42% over the last quarter.

