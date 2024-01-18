Gen Digital (GEN) Gets Dan Levy On Board to Market Norton Genie

Gen Digital’s GEN subsidiary, Norton, announced the general availability of its application, Norton Genie. The application was launched in July 2023 and was initially available to users in the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United States on Norton.com and Apple’s App Store.

Norton has partnered with Dan Levy to market the solution through multiple social media channels on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with video formats spanning 15, 30 and 60 seconds. Dan Levi will also promote the solution through his own social media handles. The promotion will feature Dan Levy educating the viewers about the evolving cyber-crime landscape and Norton Genie’s use in mitigating them.

Norton Genie is a real-time scam detection tool that uses artificial intelligence and the company’s proprietary cybersecurity data to help users in identifying scams. Users have to feed the suspected text, email, or website link by simply copy-pasting or uploading the screenshot in Norton Genie. The solution, in turn, responds by identifying the subject as a scam or harmless content with supporting reasons.

Norton Genie takes a step ahead of the traditional anti-phishing software. While the existing anti-phishing software focuses on filtering malicious content and warning users, this solution helps users identify threats in messages, emails and other content that have already reached them. Additionally, the application provides explanations for why it detected a content as a threat and suggests appropriate responses for dealing with the same.

Gen Digital Inc. Price and Consensus

Gen Digital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gen Digital Inc. Quote

GEN Benefits From Its Cybersecurity Portfolio

Gen Digital offers diverse content security under famous brands, including Norton, Avast, CCleaner and Lifelock. Its solutions are aimed at individuals and businesses, and are gaining traction among customers for the increasing global hacking events.

Even during the recessionary pressure, the Internet security market remains strong due to the rising online activities. Gen Digital's growth is anticipated through hardware and software functions, such as VPNs, intrusion prevention, detection and unified threat management, which are fueled by the expanding online traffic.

The company is also witnessing a solid demand for its identity theft protection solutions, such as dark web monitoring and ID advisor. In second-quarter fiscal 2024, the company’s non-GAAP revenues soared 27% year over year to $948 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Gen Digital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of GEN have returned 2.2% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Alteryx AYX, BlackLine BL and Arista Networks ANET, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alteryx's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has declined 2 cents to $1.15 in the past 90 days. Shares of AYX have lost 7.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved north a penny to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 10.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved north 13 cents to $1.70 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 116.5% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.