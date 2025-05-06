GEN DIGITAL Earnings Results: $GEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GEN DIGITAL ($GEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.59 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,010,000,000, beating estimates of $1,007,008,380 by $2,991,620.

GEN DIGITAL Insider Trading Activity

GEN DIGITAL insiders have traded $GEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN SEUK KO (CLO & Head Corp Aff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,290 shares for an estimated $1,476,601 .

. NATALIE MARIE DERSE (CFO) sold 989 shares for an estimated $27,434

GEN DIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of GEN DIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

