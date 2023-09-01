Gemini tries to line up other creditors in new Genesis bankruptcy plan - The Information

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to rally other creditors behind a plan to wring more money out of bankrupt crypto lending firm Genesis' parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), The Information reported on Friday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The proposed deal maps out a range of options for creditors, and estimates they could recoup up to $2.8 billion, the report said.

