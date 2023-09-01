News & Insights

Gemini tries to line up other creditors in new Genesis bankruptcy plan - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 01, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to rally other creditors behind a plan to wring more money out of bankrupt crypto lending firm Genesis' parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), The Information reported on Friday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The proposed deal maps out a range of options for creditors, and estimates they could recoup up to $2.8 billion, the report said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.