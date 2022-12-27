Gemini Therapeutics' Disc Medicine Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Bitopertin

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine Inc., which agreed to be acquired by Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) in August 2022, said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic protoporphyria ("EPP").

In Tuesday pre-market trade, GMTX was trading at $1.75 up $0.20 or 12.94%.

Bitopertin is an investigational oral, selective inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 designed to modulate heme biosynthesis, and has been shown in preclinical studies to reduce accumulation of protoporphyrin IX, the toxic metabolite that causes disease pathology in EPP patients. It is currently being studied in two ongoing Phase 2 studies in erythropoietic protoporphyria, AURORA and BEACON.

