Gemini Plots Singapore Expansion With Appointment of New Asia Director
Gemini, the U.S.-based crypto exchange and custodian, is planning to expand its services to Singapore with the appointment of Jeremy Ng as its new Managing Director of Asia-Pacific.
Ngâs appointment as Geminiâs Asia managing director makes the firm eligible to apply for a license with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under Singaporeâs 2019 Payment Services Act. According to the act, a qualifying requirement for a license application is that at least one of the firmâs directors should be Singaporean or a permanent resident of Singapore, where Ng resides.
Previously the Asia CEO of Leonteq, a firm specializing in structured financial products, Ng has worked in the financial services sector in Hong Kong and Singapore for about 20 years. In an emailed statement to Coindesk, Gemini said that Ng would report directly to Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss.
âWe look forward to building a presence in this major Fintech hub and the Asia Pacific region with Jeremy leading the way,â Winklevoss said in the statement.Â
According to Geminiâs press release, Ngâs appointment is part of the firmâs continued global expansion plan. Gemini had also recently appointed senior level executives as part of this plan in Europe.Â
A Gemini spokesperson said that the exchangeâs new locations would reflect where the firm sees the most opportunity for cryptocurrency.Â
âSingapore has been an important part of the crypto movement since the industryâs early days and we recognize the regionâs thoughtful approach to regulation,â the spokesperson said.Â Gemini had also recently announced a partnership with Samsung Blockchain Wallet, which would allow users in the United States and Canada to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrency using Geminiâs mobile app.Â
