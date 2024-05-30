News & Insights

Gemini Investments Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited (HK:0174) has released an update.

Gemini Investments (Holdings) Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, the re-election of board members, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. Shareholders also granted the directors a general mandate to issue and buy back shares, as well as to extend this mandate.

