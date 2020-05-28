Cryptocurrencies

Gemini First US Exchange to Integrate With Samsung's Blockchain Wallet

Nathan DiCamillo
Samsung (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gemini has become the first U.S. crypto exchange and custodian to partner with Samsung, the companies announced Thursday.Â 

Samsung Blockchain users in the U.S. and Canada can now connect to Geminiâs mobile app to buy, sell and trade crypto after the companies built an integration between the two applications.Â 

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet allows users to self-custody crypto directly on their Samsung Galaxy phones.Â 

With Gemini Custody, Samsung users can now also transfer their crypto into cold storage.Â 

âCrypto is not just a technology, it is a movement,â Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini, said in a press release. âWe are proud to be working with Samsung to bring cryptoâs promise of greater choice, independence and opportunity to more individuals around the world. Now, Samsung Blockchain Wallet customers can buy crypto in a simple, elegant and secure way on Gemini.â

