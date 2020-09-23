Cryptocurrencies

Gemini Exchange Launches in UK After Registration With Watchdog

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
Gemini founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (Wikimedia Commons/TechCrunch Disrupt)

Cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini announced on Thursday that it was now expanding âfullyâ into the United Kingdom.

  • According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, users, both individual and institutional, will now be able to trade and store crypto in the nation, with pounds sterling (GBP) now added as a funding currency.Â 
  • U.K. residents will be able to make GBP crypto purchases with their debit card or make GBP deposits to fund their account using wire transfers, Faster Payments and CHAPS.Â 
  • In August, Gemini was granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by the U.K.âs Financial Conduct Authority.Â 

