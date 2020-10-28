Gemini Exchange Launches Crypto Trading Against the Euro

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss brothers, has launched trading denominated in the euro.

In an announcement Wednesday, the company said all listed cryptocurrencies could be purchased and traded with euros.

Euro deposits can be made via both SWIFT or SEPA transfers.

The exchange’s pro-level platform ActiveTrader has also listed pairs for the euro against bitcoin and ethereum (as well as GBP against the same two crypto assets).

Roughly a month ago, Gemini also added pounds sterling for the U.K. market, having recently been granted an electric money institution license.

Over in the U.S., Gemini also recently added “shielded” zcash withdrawals, allowing users to use the privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency without disclosing their identities or the size of their transactions.

Also read: Bitstamp Names Gemini Alum Julian Sawyer as CEO

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.