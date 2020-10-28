Cryptocurrencies

Gemini Exchange Launches Crypto Trading Against the Euro

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
Gemini founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (Wikimedia Commons/TechCrunch Disrupt)

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss brothers, has launched trading denominated in the euro.

  • In an announcement Wednesday, the company said all listed cryptocurrencies could be purchased and traded with euros.
  • Euro deposits can be made via both SWIFT or SEPA transfers.
  • The exchange’s pro-level platform ActiveTrader has also listed pairs for the euro against bitcoin and ethereum (as well as GBP against the same two crypto assets).
  • Roughly a month ago, Gemini also added pounds sterling for the U.K. market, having recently been granted an electric money institution license.
  • Over in the U.S., Gemini also recently added “shielded” zcash withdrawals, allowing users to use the privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency without disclosing their identities or the size of their transactions.

Also read: Bitstamp Names Gemini Alum Julian Sawyer as CEO

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular