Cryptocurrencies

Gemini Exchange Building ‘Wrapped Filecoin’ for the Ethereum Network

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is developing a “Wrapped Filecoin” (wFIL) service enabling the decentralized storage platform’s native token (FIL) to be used on the Ethereum network.

  • In a company blog post on Monday, U.S.-based Gemini said it was on the hunt to work with Ethereum developers wishing to add wFIL to their own products and platforms.
  • Once complete, users will be able to convert FIL stored in their exchange accounts to wFIL at a 1:1 ratio, which can then be withdrawn to any Ethereum address. The wrapped token can also be exchanged back to FIL.
  • Gemini said FIL tokens will be held in Gemini’s storage solution with “full transparency,” meaning users can verify the amount of FIL the exchange holds is equal to the total wFIL in current circulation.
  • The Filecoin network is a decentralized alternative to platforms like Amazon Web Services on which users can use FIL to purchase storage space via an open market.
  • In 2017, the open-source project raised $257 million in a two-stage token offering of 200 million FIL.
  • The “decentralized model offers a compelling alternative to existing centralized cloud storage offerings,” Gemini’s post reads.

See also: Gemini Exchange Launches Crypto Trading Against the Euro

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How the U.S. National Election Can Impact #Crypto Adoption

    Ken Nakamura, Head of Stablecoin at GMO Internet, discusses wide-scale adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets.

    Oct 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular