Gemini Exchange Adds Local Currency, DeFi Tokens in Singapore Expansion

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss brothers, is expanding its Singapore operation with new listings, features and hires.

The U.S.-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange and custodian said it’s added 20 new tokens for trading, including a number of DeFi tokens like Yearn.Finance, Uniswap and Filecoin.

Gemini has also added support for the Singapore dollar on its mobile and desktop apps, allowing FAST bank transfers for account deposits and crypto purchases via debit card using SGD.

Local residents can now use MyInfo via SingPass to auto-fill Gemini’s account registration forms.

“Singapore is one of our biggest markets and supporting SGD is another exciting milestone on our mission to empower the individual through crypto,” said Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini’s CEO.

The exchange is additionally seeking to hire a number of roles to support its Asia-Pacific mission.

