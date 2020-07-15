Gemini Crypto Exchange Integrates With Privacy-Focused Brave Browser
Brave users can now use the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange to buy, sell and store crypto within their browsers.
- The Gemini Trading Widget is now live in Braveâs Nightly version, the testing and development version of Brave, and will go live in Braveâs general release in the next few weeks, the companies announced on Wednesday.
- Brave-verified content creators can now also custody their digital assets in a Gemini Creator Wallet.
- âThis is a deep integration spanning multiple product features, and our teams have been in lockstep to ensure that Brave Rewards works seamlessly with Gemini,â Jason Mintz, principal of product management at Gemini, said in a statement. âThis includes building additional functionality (like OAuth) into the Gemini platform so customers can interact with us wherever they are â like trading in TradingView, browsing the web in Brave, or using their Samsung phone.âÂ
- The Brave browser delivers ads to internet users and rewards them for their attention with the basic attention token (BAT). In April, Gemini announced that BAT was available for trading on its platform.Â
- Gemini is a New York-based trust company and will be able to offer this service in all U.S. states except Hawaii.Â
