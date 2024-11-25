Gemini Bioproducts acquires selected FBS product rights from Bio-Techne

Gemini Bioproducts announced the acquisition of selected fetal bovine serum product rights and inventory from Bio-Techne (TECH). GeminiBio has a 39-year history of supporting FBS customers. With this agreement, GeminiBio builds on these capabilities, by securing the manufacturing and global sales rights for Bio-Techne’s R&D Systems fetal bovine serum product brands, Optima, Premium Select, and Premium. Following Bio-Techne’s decision to discontinue their FBS products, GeminiBio worked closely with the company to create a seamless transition plan, ensuring continuous access to these high-quality FBS products for existing customers. The effective date for the transition of these products to GeminiBio is December 3.
