News & Insights

Stocks

Gemini BidCo’s Tender Offer for Relatech Shares

November 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Gemini BidCo S.r.l. has launched a mandatory tender offer for Relatech S.p.A.’s ordinary shares, aiming to acquire the entire share capital and delist the company from Euronext Growth Milan. As of early November, 48.87% of the shares targeted by the offer have been tendered. The offer’s acceptance period ends on November 4, 2024, with a potential reopening of terms for additional trading days.

For further insights into IT:RLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.