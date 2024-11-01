Gemini BidCo’s Tender Offer for Relatech Shares

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Gemini BidCo S.r.l. has launched a mandatory tender offer for Relatech S.p.A.’s ordinary shares, aiming to acquire the entire share capital and delist the company from Euronext Growth Milan. As of early November, 48.87% of the shares targeted by the offer have been tendered. The offer’s acceptance period ends on November 4, 2024, with a potential reopening of terms for additional trading days.

