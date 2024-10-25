Gemini BidCo S.r.l. Seeks Full Acquisition of Relatech S.p.A.

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Gemini BidCo S.r.l. has launched a mandatory tender offer on Relatech S.p.A., with a notable 39.68% of shares tendered in the third week of the offer period. The offer aims to acquire the remaining shares and potentially delist the company from Euronext Growth Milan. Shareholders have until November 4, 2024, to participate, with a potential reopening of terms if specific conditions are met.

