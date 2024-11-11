Gemini BidCo Acquires Majority Stake in Relatech

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Gemini BidCo S.r.l. has exceeded the 95% threshold in its mandatory tender offer for Relatech S.p.A., now holding approximately 96.17% of the company’s share capital. The Sell-Out period for the remaining shares began on November 11, 2024, allowing shareholders to request purchase at a rate of €2.53 per share. Payment to shareholders will follow shortly after the Sell-Out period concludes on November 29, 2024.

