Markets
GOOG

Gemini AI Project Co-Lead Noam Shazeer Leaves Google To Join OpenAI

June 18, 2026 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Noam Shazeer, Vice President of Engineering at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned Google and one of the key leaders behind the company's Gemini AI project, has announced his decision to leave the company to join OpenAI.

"I'm excited to share that I'll be joining OpenAI and look forward to working with the exceptional team there," Shazeer first announced his decision in a post on X.

"It was a difficult decision to move on. I'm incredibly proud of the amazing team at Google and everything we've built together. It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with all of you."

This marks Shazeer's second exit from Google. In 2021, he left the company with Daniel De Freitas to start AI company Character.AI. The startup became popular for allowing users to chat with AI-powered versions of celebrities, fictional characters, and custom virtual assistants.

In August 2024, Shazeer and De Freitas returned to Google as part of a reported $2.7 billion agreement between Google and Character.AI. After rejoining, Shazeer became a co-leader of the Gemini AI project and played an important role in Google's efforts to compete with ChatGPT.

Google acknowledged his departure by stating that, "We are grateful for Noam's meaningful contributions to Google over the years."

Shazeer first joined Google in 2000 and is widely known as one of the co-authors of the influential 2017 research paper Attention Is All You Need. The paper introduced the transformer architecture, which became the foundation of modern generative AI systems and helped spark today's AI revolution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.