Gemfields Group Sees Mixed Results in Emerald Auction

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) has released an update.
Gemfields Group reported disappointing results from its latest auction of higher-quality emeralds, generating $16.1 million in revenues with 70% of lots sold. The auction faced challenges due to competitive pricing by a rival Zambian producer, yet Gemfields remains optimistic about the market’s long-term stability. The company continues to focus on market leadership by strategically withholding certain lots to foster sustainability.
