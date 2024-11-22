News & Insights

Stocks

Gemfields Group Sees Mixed Results in Emerald Auction

November 22, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gemfields Group reported disappointing results from its latest auction of higher-quality emeralds, generating $16.1 million in revenues with 70% of lots sold. The auction faced challenges due to competitive pricing by a rival Zambian producer, yet Gemfields remains optimistic about the market’s long-term stability. The company continues to focus on market leadership by strategically withholding certain lots to foster sustainability.

For further insights into PLLHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLLHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.