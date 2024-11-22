Gemfields Group Sees Mixed Results in Emerald Auction

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) has released an update.

Gemfields Group reported disappointing results from its latest auction of higher-quality emeralds, generating $16.1 million in revenues with 70% of lots sold. The auction faced challenges due to competitive pricing by a rival Zambian producer, yet Gemfields remains optimistic about the market’s long-term stability. The company continues to focus on market leadership by strategically withholding certain lots to foster sustainability.

