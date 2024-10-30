News & Insights

Gemfields Group Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

October 30, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Gemfields Group (PLLHF) has released an update.

Gemfields Group Limited has issued 665,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of share options by Kartikeya Parikshya, a key managerial figure. These shares are set to be admitted for trading on AIM and the JSE, enhancing the company’s stock liquidity. Investors can anticipate further announcements regarding the sale of these shares and their impact on the company’s shareholding structure.

