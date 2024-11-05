Gemdale Properties Reports Strong Sales for October 2024

Gemdale Properties & Investment (HK:0535) has released an update.

Gemdale Properties & Investment announced its unaudited October 2024 sales figures, revealing a total of RMB 2,097 million in contracted sales over 142,100 square meters, with an average selling price of RMB 14,800 per square meter. For the first ten months of 2024, the company achieved RMB 16,274 million in sales over an area of 1,183,200 square meters. Investors are advised to interpret these figures cautiously as they are preliminary and unaudited.

