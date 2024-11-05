News & Insights

Stocks

Gemdale Properties Reports Strong Sales for October 2024

November 05, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gemdale Properties & Investment (HK:0535) has released an update.

Gemdale Properties & Investment announced its unaudited October 2024 sales figures, revealing a total of RMB 2,097 million in contracted sales over 142,100 square meters, with an average selling price of RMB 14,800 per square meter. For the first ten months of 2024, the company achieved RMB 16,274 million in sales over an area of 1,183,200 square meters. Investors are advised to interpret these figures cautiously as they are preliminary and unaudited.

For further insights into HK:0535 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.