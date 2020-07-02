GEM Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GEM ETF (Symbol: GEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.05, changing hands as high as $31.46 per share. GEM shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.1001 per share, with $35.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.28.

