GEM plans nickel joint venture in South Korea

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - GEM Co Ltd 002340.SZ, a battery and material recycler in China, has signed an agreement on the potential creation of a South Korean joint venture with SK On and ECOPRO Materials for projects to produce battery precursors of nickel materials, it said on Friday.

The joint venture would aim to invest about 1.21 trillion won ($932.56 million) between 2023 and 2026, GEM said in a Shenzhen filing.

($1 = 1,297.5000 won)

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman )

