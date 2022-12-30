Gem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dozens of people entered Canadian gem miner Fura Gems' emerald mine in central Colombia, injuring an employee and stealing ore, the company said on Friday.

The trespassers appear to have arrived from other emerald-mining municipalities in Boyaca province, but it was unclear if there was a criminal organization behind the incident, a Fura spokesperson told Reuters.

The company is worried about future trespassing, they added.

"In the early hours of December 29, 2022, more than 100 trespassers allegedly from the municipalities of Muzo, Quipama, and Maripi, mainly, attacked company employees and then stole ore from the Coscuez S.A. mine," Fura said in a statement.

The people remained for several hours on Fura's property, physically threatening employees, and one worker sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, the company said. The company added it is working with the police and the army to safeguard its operations.

Mine invasions by informal miners, sometimes with the backing of criminal groups, are not uncommon for gold and emerald mining companies in Colombia, which has long sought investment from big-name producers.

At least one other foreign miner in Boyaca - whose emerald region is historically known for organized crime and dangerous wildcat mining - has suffered raids in their tunnels in recent years.

Toronto-based Fura also mines rubies in Mozambique and sapphires in Australia.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Frances Kerry)

