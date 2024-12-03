News & Insights

GEM Global Yield Increases Stake in Pan Asia Metals

December 03, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS has become a substantial holder in Pan Asia Metals Ltd, acquiring 11,666,667 common shares. This move signals increased interest and potential influence in the company’s future decisions. Investors may want to watch how this substantial holding impacts Pan Asia Metal’s strategic directions.

