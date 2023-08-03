Gem Diamonds (LSE:GEMD) Price Target Decreased by 10.88% to 44.54

The average one-year price target for Gem Diamonds (LSE:GEMD) has been revised to 44.54 / share. This is an decrease of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 49.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 80.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.39% from the latest reported closing price of 18.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gem Diamonds. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEMD is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,834K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 414K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 324K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

