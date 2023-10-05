Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) Price Target Increased by 598.74% to 0.67

The average one-year price target for Gem Diamonds (OTC:GMDMF) has been revised to 0.67 / share. This is an increase of 598.74% from the prior estimate of 0.10 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.37 to a high of 1.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 235.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gem Diamonds. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDMF is 0.00%, a decrease of 29.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 2,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,834K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 414K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDMF by 39.12% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 93.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDMF by 63.48% over the last quarter.

