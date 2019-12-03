GEM Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GEM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the GEM ETF (Symbol: GEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.27, changing hands as low as $32.01 per share. GEM shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.2819 per share, with $33.9198 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.15.

