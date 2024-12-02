Gelteq's U.S. Customer Increases Order By 50% Amid High Demand For Gel-Based Products; Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Gelteq Ltd. (GELS), a clinical-stage company developing gel-based delivery solutions, announced on Monday that its largest U.S. customer, Healthy Extracts (HYEX.OB), has increased its initial order of Gelteq's collagen and Mynus sugar blocker gels by 50 percent.

The decision comes in response to high demand and the popularity of Gelteq's products, which are designed to offer a more convenient and effective way to deliver nutraceuticals compared to traditional methods.

The increased order is a significant step in Gelteq's strategy to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

The company has recently appointed Adam Bendell as U.S. President and established a U.S.-based office to further support its growth in the region.

Production for this expanded order is already underway, with shipments expected to begin in January 2025.

Gelteq's partnership with Healthy Extracts demonstrates the potential of its innovative gel-based delivery technology to improve digestion and absorption for consumers.

This collaboration is expected to drive revenue growth, improve consumer experience, and create new market opportunities in the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector.

The companies also plan to announce new products in early 2025, further strengthening their partnership.

With the increased demand for its products and the continued success of its U.S. expansion efforts, Gelteq is well-positioned to continue growing and driving value for its shareholders.

GELS is currently trading at $2.17, up 9.78%

