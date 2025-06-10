Gelteq Signs U.S. Fulfillment Deal With Healthy Extracts To Boost North American Reach

(RTTNews) - Gelteq Limited (GELS), on Tuesday, announced a major expansion of its U.S. commercial operations through an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Healthy Extracts Inc. (HYEX), a company focused on plant-based health supplements.

Under the new agreement, Healthy Extracts will serve as Gelteq's exclusive storage, shipping, and fulfillment partner across North America.

The partnership follows a recent purchase order for Gelteq products and is expected to support rapid scaling of distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Healthy Extracts will manage all inventory, warehousing, and order fulfillment from its Henderson, Nevada, facility, which is equipped for high-volume logistics.

The collaboration is designed to increase operational efficiency, reduce fulfillment costs, and drive high-margin revenue growth for both companies.

Initial shipments under this agreement are scheduled for market distribution in Q3 2025.

According to Gelteq CEO Nathan Givoni, the partnership will serve as a "springboard" for the company's North American expansion, enabling faster, more efficient delivery of its proprietary gel-based delivery systems.

Healthy Extracts President "Duke" Pitts emphasized that the logistics collaboration will streamline operations and create a scalable growth model for both organizations.

The integrated systems will also allow for real-time inventory tracking, enhancing transparency and customer service capabilities.

The agreement aligns both companies for long-term value creation in the health and wellness space, with vertical integration supporting future product innovation and broader market reach.

Gelteq develops gel-based delivery formats for use in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports nutrition, and over-the-counter medications.

Healthy Extracts specializes in proprietary plant-based supplements targeting brain, heart, and gut health.

Currently, Gels is trading at $2.28. up by 38.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

